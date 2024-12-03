BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Elon Musk the False Prophet - Signs and Wonders
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
399 followers
0
81 views • 6 months ago

Lying Signs and Wonders - But lose Free Will under Optogenetics 

Is Elon Musk the false prophet part 3?  Will Elon cure the blind, lame, crippled, autism, dementia?  They create dementia and autism, next cure it.   Remember, this is what Jesus did.   Everything is a diversion with the Anti Christ Beast System.   Why are these actors being propped up so much?   Why is Elon's mom (witch) getting so much press?  Is Elon really a hero?   Is Trump being pushed as Israel's Messiah?  What is the satanic back story of NASA and why is Elon tied to them.    What is the deception behind the second moon?     


occultnwomagaxchurch of satansjwellfireelon musk false prophetdark maga meaning
