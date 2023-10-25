BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UPDATE. A LICENCE TO KILL THE VOICE-LESS BLACK OR WHITE WHOSE NATION IS A TRADEMARK CORPORATION
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE

59 followers
72 views • 10/25/2023

The Nation of Australia had an attempted Communist/Zionist takeover in the recent Oct 14 23 , Voice Referendum FAILED YES23 VOTE.

Here are the links as promised 

Fake Jew Mark Leibler and his Decades of involvement and part in the Voice To Parliament  https://xyz.net.au/2023/07/jewish-architect-of-the-voice-exposed-part-1/ 

PARTS 1-5   https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2020/12/08/mark-leibler-powerbroker-for-australias-jewish-plutocracy-part-5/ 

https://www.abl.com.au/

https://www.wideasleepinamerica.com/2012/01/hypocrisy-of-mark-leibler-indigenous.html?m=1

Bruce Pascoe and his fake Aboriginal History and his Book of LIES, Dark Emu
https://tasmaniantimes.com/2020/01/bruce-pascoe-is-not-aboriginal/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLSI_6_Hgig 

THANKS TO YOUTUBE CHANNEL - BLACKLIST RESEARCH - THAT HAS MUCH FORGOTTEN AND ELIMINATED ABORIGINAL HISTORY  FROM LIBRARIES AND THE INTERNET AS IT IS PROVED DAMING OF OUR FIRST PEOPLES JUST LIKE THE BIBLICAL INDIGENOUS AND WHITE HISTORY OF THE WORLD INCLUDING CANNIBALISM, INFANTICIDE AND CHILD SACRIFICE. NOTHING NEW UNDER THE SUN 

We used two parts from this video -  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wP5q1Rt_XlA  
The following videos are also eye opening on Australia's Dark Indigenous past, though no more dark than the white history. (pity about the creepy channel logo, sorry )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kh8_U01wwww 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hEsYW_1vxY 

The Satanic , Unbiblical Noahide Law. Soon to be the Law of the World. Just say NO.
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/62221/jewish/The-7-Noahide-Laws-Universal-Morality.htm 

JESUS loves you 

Music credit and thank you - https://pixabay.com/music/ambient-loneliness-of-the-winner-110416/


Keywords
censorshipgodjesus christnoahide lawzionistnew world ordernokjvaustraliaadlyesindigenousfake jewslicence to killking james version holy biblevoice to parliamentvoice referendumyes23the word go god
