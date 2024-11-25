The Book of Hebrews - Part 10 - "Melchizedek Is Greater Than Abraham" - Expository Reading

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Melchizedek Is Greater Than Abraham
Hebrews 7:1-14 NLT
This Melchizedek was king of the city of Salem and also a priest of God Most High. When Abraham was returning home after winning a great battle against the kings, Melchizedek met him and blessed him. [2] Then Abraham took a tenth of all he had captured in battle and gave it to Melchizedek. The name Melchizedek means "king of justice," and king of Salem means "king of peace." [3] There is no record of his father or mother or any of his ancestors-no beginning or end to his life. He remains a priest forever, resembling the Son of God. [4] Consider then how great this Melchizedek was. Even Abraham, the great patriarch of Israel, recognized this by giving him a tenth of what he had taken in battle. [5] Now the law of Moses required that the priests, who are descendants of Levi, must collect a tithe from the rest of the people of Israel, who are also descendants of Abraham. [6] But Melchizedek, who was not a descendant of Levi, collected a tenth from Abraham. And Melchizedek placed a blessing upon Abraham, the one who had already received the promises of God. [7] And without question, the person who has the power to give a blessing is greater than the one who is blessed. [8] The priests who collect tithes are men who die, so Melchizedek is greater than they are, because we are told that he lives on. [9] In addition, we might even say that these Levites-the ones who collect the tithe-paid a tithe to Melchizedek when their ancestor Abraham paid a tithe to him. [10] For although Levi wasn't born yet, the seed from which he came was in Abraham's body when Melchizedek collected the tithe from him. [11] So if the priesthood of Levi, on which the law was based, could have achieved the perfection God intended, why did God need to establish a different priesthood, with a priest in the order of Melchizedek instead of the order of Levi and Aaron? [12] And if the priesthood is changed, the law must also be changed to permit it. [13] For the priest we are talking about belongs to a different tribe, whose members have never served at the altar as priests. [14] What I mean is, our Lord came from the tribe of Judah, and Moses never mentioned priests coming from that tribe.