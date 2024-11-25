The Book of Hebrews - Part 10 - "Melchizedek Is Greater Than Abraham" - Expository Reading

Melchizedek Is Greater Than Abraham

Hebrews 7:1-14 NLT

This Melchizedek was king of the city of Salem and also a priest of God Most High. When Abraham was returning home after winning a great battle against the kings, Melchizedek met him and blessed him. [2] Then Abraham took a tenth of all he had captured in battle and gave it to Melchizedek. The name Melchizedek means "king of justice," and king of Salem means "king of peace." [3] There is no record of his father or mother or any of his ancestors-no beginning or end to his life. He remains a priest forever, resembling the Son of God. [4] Consider then how great this Melchizedek was. Even Abraham, the great patriarch of Israel, recognized this by giving him a tenth of what he had taken in battle. [5] Now the law of Moses required that the priests, who are descendants of Levi, must collect a tithe from the rest of the people of Israel, who are also descendants of Abraham. [6] But Melchizedek, who was not a descendant of Levi, collected a tenth from Abraham. And Melchizedek placed a blessing upon Abraham, the one who had already received the promises of God. [7] And without question, the person who has the power to give a blessing is greater than the one who is blessed. [8] The priests who collect tithes are men who die, so Melchizedek is greater than they are, because we are told that he lives on. [9] In addition, we might even say that these Levites-the ones who collect the tithe-paid a tithe to Melchizedek when their ancestor Abraham paid a tithe to him. [10] For although Levi wasn't born yet, the seed from which he came was in Abraham's body when Melchizedek collected the tithe from him. [11] So if the priesthood of Levi, on which the law was based, could have achieved the perfection God intended, why did God need to establish a different priesthood, with a priest in the order of Melchizedek instead of the order of Levi and Aaron? [12] And if the priesthood is changed, the law must also be changed to permit it. [13] For the priest we are talking about belongs to a different tribe, whose members have never served at the altar as priests. [14] What I mean is, our Lord came from the tribe of Judah, and Moses never mentioned priests coming from that tribe.