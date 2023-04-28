Layoffs, Layoffs, and MORE Layoffs

If you can, please support my channel by buying me a cup of coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/rudykreporu

Please support this channel by visiting my affiliate link.



Protect yourself and your family from an EMP attack or possible grid damage from a nuclear attack with the EMP shield. Installs in your car in minutes and will protect your car from these events, guaranteeing your mobility.

Please support this channel by visiting EMP Shield:

https://www.empshield.com/link/rcao28m/















