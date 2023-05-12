Ted Cruz Reems Reporter on Border Invasion question.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ted Cruz excoriates reporter for asking what Republicans have done to ease the southern border crisis.
“You should be ashamed of yourself,” Cruz says, citing the record-low number of crossings during the Trump years.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1656842154583416837