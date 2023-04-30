BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SHOCKING! MILLIONS DIED FROM VACCINE! THE NUMBERS THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE!
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
310 followers
Follow
16
Download MP3
Share
Report
2796 views • 04/30/2023
SHOCKING! MILLIONS DIED FROM VACCINE! THE NUMBERS THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE!


NO WONDER THE MSM ARE TRYING TO DISTRACT YOU WITH FAKE STORIES

https://rumble.com/v2labt6-shocking-millions-died-from-vaccine-the-numbers-they-dont-want-you-to-see.html


Original Source:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tY8wQS3lZERP/


Banned,Video  Infowars

Josh Sigurdson reports on the vast number of unreported deaths from the vaccine as the government and medias of the world panic and attempt to cover up the genocide that's taken place at their hands. A report out of Global Research originally published in September 21st of 2021 and reshared with greater impact today shows the coordination of the media, the government, pharmaceutical corporations and big business in general to cover up side effects and deaths. From auto-immune disorders to heart attacks. From cancer to shingles and now the entry of so-called "Monkeypox." This article is republished just as the English government's ONS statistic site shows hundreds of thousands of deaths showing similar correlation. As countless people collapse or die at a Brooklyn marathon and ABC News admits the jab is what's killing massive numbers of people, it's important to report this and explain the severity of this genocide.



=================================


NUMBERS OF EXCESS DEATHS WORLD WIDE CONTINUES TO INCREASE


FIGHT AGAINST

5G ROLL OUT
THE FALSE CLIMATE CHANGE NARRATIVE.
15 MINUTE CITY LOCKDOWNS
DON'T FORGET USE CASH WHERE YOU CAN.They want to take it away, USE IT OR LOOSE IT!Just imagine when taking your weekly groceries through the check out and your ID card says 'Transaction Invalid' NO CREDIT SCORE. Ask yourself how are you going to eat?


TRUTH ABOUT CHEMTRAILS and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering.


The Deliberate Spraying of aerosols 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath, explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org.  See Documentary "The Dimming".


DuneDrifter, Topical Digest discovering the cover ups and lies you are being fed by mainstream media and Governments around the world.


https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter


Music By SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


Please Support https://expose-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Millions of deaths, Covid Injections, Covid 19 Kill Box


Keywords
millions of deathscovid injectionscovid 19 kill box
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy