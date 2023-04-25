NWO: Inside the worldwide economic reset

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Greg Reese



A central bank digital currency (CBDC) is the digital form of a country's fiat currency. Fiat money is a government-issued currency that has no backing from a physical commodity like gold or silver. It is considered a form of legal tender that can be used to exchange for goods and services.





Traditionally, fiat money came as banknotes and coins, but technology has allowed governments and financial institutions to supplement physical fiat money with a credit-based model that records balances and transactions digitally.





Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are a form of digital currency issued by a country's central bank. They are similar to cryptocurrencies, except that their value is fixed by the central bank and equivalent to the country's fiat currency.



Eventually, this will lead to the enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast of public weekly SUNday rest and worship, which goes contrary to the biblical and commanded 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.



If you accept with your mind which is IN your forehead the Vatican beast's mark of SUNday WORSHIP, which goes contrary to the biblical 7th day Sabbath commandment of God, which Christ says, is made for man (Mark 2:27), you will be able to buy and sell...but for how long before the plagues of God fall on those who will have accepted the Vatican beast's mark (Revelation 16, King James Bible).



In the same way, those who took their poisonous vaccines showed their vaccine card or vaccine passports to security to enable them to enter the malls, restaurants or grocery stores to BUY and sell, those who will accept the mark of the Vatican beast of SUNday worship, will also be able to use some form of ID card or chip or "SUNday passport" to....BUY and sell.



What is going on with the vaccines and related health card or vaccine passport, the same principle will be applicable with the mark of the beast. The Vatican and its minions are conditioning the minds of the masses to accept the Vatican beast's mark of SUNday worship IN THE SAME WAY, the masses are conditioned to accept the poisonous vaccine. The vaccine is physical poison. The mark of the beast is spiritual poison. Both lead to death.



