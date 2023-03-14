Clayton Morris: They Want To Watch The Banks Burn On Purpose

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Redacted
14 Mar 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxzlgMauMXk&ab_channel=Redacted
The third U.S. bank has collapsed and the Federal government is stepping in to bail them out. Is this the first domino in a 2008-like collapse or something more sinister? The Federal Reserve had warned that a Friday night collapse would endear the American public to a digital central currency. Is that coincidental or the writing on the wall?