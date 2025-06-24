Lavrov Slams IAEA Chief Over Iran Demands

Lavrov criticized IAEA head Grossi for pressuring Iran to reveal where its enriched uranium is stored.

“He’s demanding access to Iran’s nuclear sites to see ‘what’s going on,’ but where are the guarantees against leaks? There are none,” Lavrov said. “It’s the same story — ‘we searched, found nothing, you hid it, now show us where.’ This from the head of a ‘respected’ agency.”