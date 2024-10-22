The Outliers- Today's World Changers: Pastor Brian Shuttleworth

The Bible tells us 365 times to "Fear Not"- and Pastor Brian Shuttleworth of Milford, OH is doing what every pastor in this country should be doing right now: equipping the body of Christ with the tools to spread that message. Pastor Brian felt God tell him to gather God's people under one roof and cast the FEAR out of our society just days before one of the most polarizing elections of our lifetime! We sat down with Brian at his church, House of Restoration ahead of the Fear Not Conference and talked with him about why it's more vital NOW than ever that the body of Christ lead the way of fearlessness and courage in times when the world is in panic!





Join us November 1st-3rd, 2024 in Milford, OH for a conference that will empower YOU to walk boldly in the face of whatever "they" choose to throw at us next and DEFEAT the lies of FEAR! Read More, Register and Connect with Pastor Brian: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-outliers-brian-shuttleworth/

