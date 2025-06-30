BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Virgin Mary is the Whore of Babylon
ChasingBirds
ChasingBirds
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
152 views • 2 months ago

I am well aware that the Roman Catholic Church is the Whore of Babylon, but one reason why is because of its worship of the ancient pagan goddess of Sumer, whom was worshiped in other cultures throughout time, such as Babylon, Greece, Egypt and Rome et al. The Catholic Mary is not the mother of Christ, but the same archetype as Diana.

The video is a reconstruction and was a part of a series that was made about Babylon the Great on YouTube in 2010, which consisted of 26 videos. This series has long been deleted from YouTube. I have the transcription for these videos, which is how I was able to recreate this particular video.

Keywords
goddessegyptbabyloncatholicisisromegreecewhore of babyloninannaishtarmaryvirginrccqueen of heavensumerrheadianaasherahcybele
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy