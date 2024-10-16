George Soros’ ex-CIO says the billionaire was surrounded by ‘big’ Republicans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Key Square Capital Management founder, CEO and former Soros fund manager Scott Bessent weighs Trump and Harris' respective economic plans, looks at market movers ahead of the election and explains his support for the 45th president.
