Christian Way





Nov 25, 2023





JESUS APPEARS IN GAZA: HUNDREDS OF MUSLIMS CONVERT | The Incredible Miracle





Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ, let me lead you on a journey of faith and hope, where divine power is manifested amidst the darkness of war. In Gaza, a land torn by conflict, God has wrought a wondrous miracle that profoundly touches the soul and renews faith.

Today, I bring you an extraordinary testimony, a tale that resonates with the power of our Lord Jesus Christ. In the heart of Gaza, where war and despair envelop lives, a miracle has occurred that echoes with God's grace. Over two hundred Muslims have reported encountering Jesus, a clear sign of His presence and transformative power.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izqgKIIT79I