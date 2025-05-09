U.S. CAVES TO YEMEN - ISRAEL TALKS TO THE HAND

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IT'S GETTING WEIRD
BBC - Trump story https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5y5yd08wy7o
BBC - Houthi story https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cglxl67g28no
Yemen articles - Al Mayadeen English
1 - https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/yemeni-armed-forces-target-key-israeli-sites--uss-truman
2 - https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/oman-brokers-us-yemen-ceasefire--israelis-in-dark-regarding
Times Of Israel stories
1 - https://www.timesofisrael.com/houthi-missile-hits-grounds-of-ben-gurion-airport-after-interception-fails-6-injured/
2 - https://www.timesofisrael.com/huckabee-says-us-not-required-to-get-permission-from-israel-to-cut-deal-with-houthis/
3 - https://www.timesofisrael.com/coalition-revives-contentious-bid-to-alter-law-of-return-this-time-it-may-pass/
Jerusalem Post - Iran story https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-853246
RT articles Ukraine -
1 - https://www.rt.com/russia/617066-zelensky-trump-ceasefire-call/
2 - https://www.rt.com/russia/617057-ukraine-debt-soaring/
