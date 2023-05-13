BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Title 42 = Tidal Wave - NYC 1,000 Illegals a Day being sent there...Special Show EXPOSING
cbjrealnews
cbjrealnews
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 05/13/2023

➡️ http://www.FloridaRealtorForYou.com⬅️ Yes GET OUT OF NYC NOW!!!...I will EXPOSE the TRUTH about 1,000 Illegal Aliens coming to NYC Everyday!!!...


⭐ Move to Florida NOW - go to ➡️ http://www.FloridaRealtorForYou.com⬅️⭐ My Wife Christie can make it happen for you

⭐As you know She is one of the Top Realtors in Florida that can take care of you in any part of the Sunshine State ⭐

to talk with her directly ☎️ call/text (561) 847 - 3467

also feel free to visit her website... ➡️http://www.FloridaRealtorForYou.com ⬅️

...plus you can let your Family and Friends know she can assist them to get out and get to FLORIDA NOW!!!!⭐

➡️http://www.FloridaRealtorForYou.com ⬅️

Keywords
floridaimmigrationillegalsillegal aliengovernor desantistitle 42
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy