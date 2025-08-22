Morning Manna - August 22, 2025 - Boat Faith

Today’s Morning Manna takes us back to the days of Noah, when the world was filled with corruption, yet one man found grace in the eyes of the Lord. From Genesis 6:1–8 and Hebrews 11:7, we learn a powerful lesson in faith — a faith that believes God’s warning, obeys His command, and perseveres despite ridicule. Noah built the ark not because it made sense to the world, but because he trusted the Word of God. His obedience preserved his household, and his example still speaks to us today. In this episode, we explore what it means to walk with God in a faith that looks beyond the present, preparing for things not yet seen, and trusting that God’s grace is enough to carry us through. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart. You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf