Fanning The Flames of WW3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join world-renowned researcher and reporter Max Igan of The Crowhouse as he discusses Israel’s genocidal war and the total takeover of the world by the Zionists. Ron Paul said Israel created Hamas.
Tags: genocide, democide, zion, zionist, zionism, Israel war, Iran, Russia, China, Muslims, Christians, Khazaria, Jerusalem, Armenia, 1948, ethnic cleansing, Palestine, sex offenders, Stew Peters, Max Igan, Benjamin Netanyahu, Candace Owens, Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, The Crow House, Gaza, genocide, peodophile, child rapist, epstein, miriam adelson, aipac, 911, Hamas, October 7, rape gangs, beheaded babies, Hamas funding