Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 30, 2023 - America is TOO FAR GONE to save... brace for IMPACT (feat. Ed Dowd)

0:00 Intro

1:16 Interview with Ed Dowd

52:56 Joe Biden

1:22:25 Florida Hurricane





- Full interview with Ed Dowd

- Warning over U.S. cities collapsing into chaos, to be run by "warlords"

- The slow-churning "Mad Max" scenario is unfolding now

- Will we have elections in 2024? The regime is desperate to hold onto power

- #BRICS currency, #dollar debt implosion, treasuries, safe assets and more

- Huge government cover-up in #Lahaina

- Why America is past the tipping point and cannot be saved

- RFK, Jr. reveals why #COVID shots and hospital protocols MURDERED blacks

- California school promotes inclusive "play date" but NO WHITE KIDS allowed - #RACISM

- Secret audio of Joe Biden to be made public

- Reportedly will END Biden's presidency

- The deep state will hunt down and kill whoever has this audio

- National Archives admits 5,400 emails where Biden used a fake name alias to conduct (corrupt) business

- Hurricane preparedness special report for Florida





