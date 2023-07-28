DO WOMEN HAVE ANY RESPECT FOR MEN WHO HAVE NO CONTROL OVER THEIR FEELINGS?

So many women out there tell us that they would love it if men were to be more emotionally sensitive and act out more on their feelings.





Men who do show their sensitive sides, always get those used against them by the very same ladies who say that they appreciate it. Ladies, we know that you don't like it when men are overly emotional and I'm very happy that most men do not act on their feelings.





When someone gets on a man's nerves, a man who has control over his feelings will not break the guy's jaw with a good fist. When a man's wife or a girlfriend gets on his nerves he does not act on the impulse to give her a good slap in the face. That is what you call control.





Ladies, I am well aware of the fact that when you see men who cannot control their feelings, including their rage and their sadness, I have seen the look of fear in your faces. I know you can't stand it no matter what the feminist say and no matter what you might say over drinks at a party to people that don't matter; you truly do not like it and it's okay to admit that.





As for the men out there, nobody cares about your feelings except of course your mother, but then again not all the time. As men, we have to suck that up and be the best that we can be regardless of what consideration or lack thereof towards our feelings we may receive.





Like it or lump it, that's just how it is.





Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show every Tuesday at 9:00 PM Eastern time, LIVE on www.freedomreport.ca





#Men #women #relationships #feelings #crying #anger #rage #feminism #masculine #feminine #betamale #cuck #alphamale #misogynist #misandrist #ugly #fat #great #good #loving #caring #kind #mean #vitriol #nasty



