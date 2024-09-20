Top-Rated Unarmed Security Services by Twin City Security Fort Worth

Looking for reliable security for your business in Fort Worth? Twin City Security has over 40 years of experience providing highly-trained, professional unarmed security guards. Our unarmed guards offer effective protection by deterring theft, vandalism, and unsafe behavior, while also providing peace of mind to your employees and customers.





In this video, we highlight the benefits of choosing unarmed security for your business and how our guards are trained to handle various emergencies, from property crimes to natural disasters like floods and fires. With Twin City Security, you not only get customized security solutions, but you can also save money on insurance costs and reduce the risk of property damage or legal issues.





Why Choose Twin City Security for Your Fort Worth Business?





Deter crime and ensure a controlled environment

Highly trained guards to handle emergencies and civil disturbances

Cost-effective security solution to fit your budget

Continuous on-site training to meet your business's specific needs

Protect your business today! Contact us to learn more about our unarmed security services and how we can help safeguard your assets.





