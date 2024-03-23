Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 22, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2243 - Are they flooding the market with certain synthetic foods/protein? -Is cell phone usage harming people and pets? -Is intermittent fasting causing health issues? -How much water should you be drinking? -How dangerous is your smartphone frequency? -Why you shouldn’t look at your phone 30 mins before bed? -Are our voices being muzzled? Are you using your voice? Where are you leading your children? High energy must listen show!