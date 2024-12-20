10 year old Jeremy's NDE and the coming "Alien" Deception (they're Demons!)

This is the Near Death Experience of Jeremy Perrey as narrated by his mother Giovanna Lanning of Hudson, Indiana in 2012. At the age of 10, Jeremy died for 40 minutes. During that time he met Jesus, and was shown a vision of World War 3 and the coming "Alien" Deception (they are actually Demons). Unfortunately, Jeremy eventually passed away at age 13, verified here: https://www.kpcnews.com/article_bbedec39-dd1c-5422-a5cc-10fd6e6bde18.html and his mother narrated his testimony shortly after his passing.





I've heard and seen many NDE's over the years, and this one truly resonated with my Spirit. If you're not familiar with the Book of Enoch, I'd highly recommend doing so. It was well known in Jesus' time, it is referenced in the Bible, and it's meant for our generation. https://www.bitchute.com/video/UVCvuDQtyIa4





What people will be told are "Aliens" or "Interdimensional Beings" will actually be "Demons/Nephilim" or "Fallen Angels."





