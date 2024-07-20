BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Al-Masirah publishes initial footage of the civilian casualties of the IOF's bombing of Hodeidah in western Yemen today, July 20th, 2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
239 views • 9 months ago

Al-Masirah publishes initial footage of the civilian casualties of the IOF's bombing of Hodeidah in western Yemen today, July 20th, 2024.

Adding (there was a photo of the big missile):

Hebrew sources: The missile that was launched to intercept the target over Eilat was a "Haetz 3 also known as Arrow-3" missile. The cost of one missile is about three million dollars.

ℹ️The Arrow 3, also known as Hetz 3, is a hypersonic anti-ballistic missile designed to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles outside of Earth's atmosphere

Adding: 

The Speaker of the Israeli Knesset (on X showed a photo of the huge bombing) threatens all neighbors by saying that today's attack on Yemen is "a message to all of (entire) the Middle East".

Adding:

Iranian Foreign Ministry: “We warn of the danger of expanding the scope of war in the region, due to dangerous Israeli provocations.”

Houthis say Israeli airstrikes on Hodeidah will not go unanswered.

Israel acted alone in its attack on Yemen, without US military intervention, four US officials told The New York Times.  (Cynthia... read more on 1st other videos, I posted)




Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy