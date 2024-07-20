Al-Masirah publishes initial footage of the civilian casualties of the IOF's bombing of Hodeidah in western Yemen today, July 20th, 2024.

Hebrew sources: The missile that was launched to intercept the target over Eilat was a "Haetz 3 also known as Arrow-3" missile. The cost of one missile is about three million dollars.

ℹ️The Arrow 3, also known as Hetz 3, is a hypersonic anti-ballistic missile designed to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles outside of Earth's atmosphere

The Speaker of the Israeli Knesset (on X showed a photo of the huge bombing) threatens all neighbors by saying that today's attack on Yemen is "a message to all of (entire) the Middle East".

Iranian Foreign Ministry: “We warn of the danger of expanding the scope of war in the region, due to dangerous Israeli provocations.”

Houthis say Israeli airstrikes on Hodeidah will not go unanswered.

Israel acted alone in its attack on Yemen, without US military intervention, four US officials told The New York Times.










