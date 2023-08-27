BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia Release Damning 2,000 Page Report Proving COVID Was a Globalist Bioweapon
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
367 followers
2
884 views • 08/27/2023

Russia Release Damning 2,000 Page Report Proving COVID Was a Globalist Bioweapon


The Covid-19 virus was created as a bioweapon against humanity, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin who has painstakingly compiled a 2,000 page report forensically detailing the crimes of the US Deep State and globalist elites.


According to Putin, Big Pharma and US Deep State actors are guilty of “manufacturing” the Covid-19 pandemic to take over the world, and the 2,000 page report lists Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and George Soros as co-conspirators in the plot against humanity.


Putin has been prepared to bide his time while collecting the evidence, but according to Russian sources, the president understands the time has come to blow the lid off the globalist charade and educate the masses about the agenda of the elite.

vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergiespagosmiopoiisi
