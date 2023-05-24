SHOW NO. 97 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 2 (May 10th, 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, Robert “Bob” Schulz, founder and chairman of the We The People Foundation For Constitution, describes his journey to a greater appreciation and understanding of state and federal constitutions. It is a detailed and fascinating story. In fact, if you watch this Show 97 prior to watching Show 96 Bob’s journey will have an even greater impact. If you’d prefer to watch Show 96 Parts 1 and 2, the links are here:
https://www.brighteon.com/ca4523ae-6186-404e-bd52-ee576da24c66
https://www.brighteon.com/92874ef8-76a2-445e-a7ed-35b8da939805
Bob will soon be providing free access to all of the evidence, testimony and overall efforts of the We The People organization over the past quarter of a century at
https://givemeliberty.org .