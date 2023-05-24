SHOW NO. 97 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 2 (May 10th, 2023)

In this episode, Robert “Bob” Schulz, founder and chairman of the We The People Foundation For Constitution, describes his journey to a greater appreciation and understanding of state and federal constitutions. It is a detailed and fascinating story. In fact, if you watch this Show 97 prior to watching Show 96 Bob’s journey will have an even greater impact. If you’d prefer to watch Show 96 Parts 1 and 2, the links are here:

https://www.brighteon.com/ca4523ae-6186-404e-bd52-ee576da24c66

https://www.brighteon.com/92874ef8-76a2-445e-a7ed-35b8da939805

Bob will soon be providing free access to all of the evidence, testimony and overall efforts of the We The People organization over the past quarter of a century at

https://givemeliberty.org .

