Truth and Righteousness

Leave them alone with their spirit of fear.

Matthew 25:41 KJV Bible

Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:

Revelation 14:11

King James Version Bible

And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.