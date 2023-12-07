REPORT: FDR's Pearl Harbor Stand-Down EXPOSED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brian Wilson breaks down how Franklin Delano Roosevelt's administration provoked Japan into attacking Pearl Harbor in order to bring the United States into World War II. This report is based on the work in Robert B. Stinnett's acclaimed book, "Day of Deceit: The Truth About FDR and Pearl Harbor."