Jose Vega - Confronting, US DEM NY House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries - Nordstream Pipeline Bombing by US?
107 views • 02/26/2023
https://twitter.com/JosBtrigga/status/1628551725660442624
Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! @JosBtrigga
I confronted @hakeemjeffries on the Nordstream 2 pipeline revelations. I asked him to inquire into whether or not is true and to hold
@POTUS accountable. His response? Lets praise Biden on what a great job he's done and reaffirm our commitment to Ukraine.
