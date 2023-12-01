© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
------- Forwarded Message -------
From: Fritjof.Persson
Date: On Friday, December 1st, 2023 at 13:54
Subject: Fritjof kommenterar "Kasselstrand som intervjuas av Frihetsnytt"
To: [email protected], [email protected]
CC: Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Hej Gustav Kasselstrand och Frihetsnytt,
nedan mina kommentarer avseende Frihetsnytts intervju med Kasselstrand 30 nov 2023.
Ni inbjuds till showen Martin Fritjof för att ta ställning till:
Givet, massmordet CV19 Jabben,
Elsa Widdings expert panel riksdagen 29 sep 2023 och
Widding/Socialminister Forssmed Interpellationsdebatten 24nov 2023.
Kasselstrand, AFS, Frihetsnytt, varför undviker Ni och övrigt svenskt media Massmordet Jabben, andra viktiga frågor vilka jag tar upp i videon nedan?
Frågar,
Fritjof
Kasselstrand intervjuas av Frihetsnytt
https://swebbtube.se/w/5eJ36cNtEWBewWxLkj1JNQ
https://rumble.com/v3z0drv-kasselstrand-intervjuas-av-frihetsnytt.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gayliX1SrTFp/
https://www.brighteon.com/21335be8-1f3e-4b88-a36e-36cd47ddc1fe