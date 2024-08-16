BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EMPTY STORE SHELVES, NUCLEAR MISSILES ALL coming SOON as PROVEN in BIBLE
297 views • 9 months ago

nuclear missiles are proven 100% in Zechariah 5. and in Ezekiel chapter 7 the empty store shelves that comes along with World war 3 and nuclear explosions are upon us and are going to happen before sure. what you see in the news right now is nothing compared to what comes when everything falls apart. and does it tie in to Iran and Israel getting ready to have a regional war in the Middle East.? The Bible will answer these questions for us and I will show you what is about to take place.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

Go to the warning website written by Larry McGuire to find out our walk with the king and what we are to do in the last days. at larrygmeguiar2.com

irannewsbibleisraelreligionendlast daysfaminenuclear wardayspreparationstore salesworld wore three
