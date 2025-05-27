BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Standing for truth!
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
12 views • 3 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

It was Thomas Paine who said this idea that the sunshine Patriot will, in this season, shrink from the duty of their country, but those who defend it now deserve the love and respect of all men and women. People love to show themselves strong when there's no consequence to it, but to stand for truth when the world seems to be abandoning it, and the consequences of standing for that truth. Charlie was back at Cambridge and also at Oxford for the debates. And it's tragic, because at the turn of the century, 97% in early 1900s 97% of England went to church on a Sunday. And today, in 2025, less than 3% of England goes to church on a Sunday. There's more active mosques in England than there are healthy churches. They have abandoned free speech. There's an embracing of anti-Semitism like never before. It's vile because this is a nation that stood by itself against Nazi oppression. Now they're just giving their country away, as is Australia. And you're watching the same in France, and Charlie is speaking to these young, I guess, the brain trust of England, which is strikingly void of anything significant. They're just they're empty shells. Charlie's eviscerating them with facts, truth and calmly doing so. And yet we're watching as truth is being attacked an attempt to suppress it. And America seems to be what Great Britain was in World War Two. It's an island unto itself defending this rise of anti-Semitism.

Pastor Rob McCoy - 05/25/2025

GodSpeak Calvary Chapel Sunday Sermon: https://youtu.be/R2-xeu6hwzo?si=pzh5oHQb9n7xAYUF

Godspeak Calvary Chapel: https://www.godspeak.com

Keywords
censorshiptruthenglandantisemitismpastor rob mccoy
