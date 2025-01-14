💥🇵🇸 Israeli airstrikes on Jenin camp in the West Bank. Several casualties reported.

At the same time as a ceasefire in Gaza is getting prepared, read further:

Adding: The Associated Press reports that Hamas has accepted a draft agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, along with the release of dozens of hostages, according to two officials involved in the negotiations.

A draft agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages has been reached in principle and is expected to be finalized this week by Israel and Hamas, according to Arab, U.S., and Israeli officials cited by CBS News.

According to several sources, Hamas submitted its approval of the draft agreement to the mediators last night.

Hamas has requested detailed maps from the mediators specifying the geographic areas from which the Israeli occupation army will withdraw, along with a timeline for each withdrawal.

Hamas is concerned that Israel may evade the gradual withdrawal if clear maps are not provided to the mediators as a reference in case of an Israeli breach of the agreement.

Israeli media accused Hamas of delaying negotiations.



