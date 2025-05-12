Trump urges Z to go accept Putin's Istanbul talks offer IMMEDIATELY. Z laughs in Trump+Putin face

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why isn't Trump saying Z must go?
Is this staged?
Ukraine Should Agree Immediately to Putin’s Proposal on Talks in Istanbul - Trump
US President Donald Trump has urged Ukraine to “immediately” agree to the proposal of direct unconditional talks put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Sunday.
Zelensky sets conditions for direct talks with Putin in Türkiye
The Ukrainian leader has said he would be “waiting” for the Russian president on Thursday but only if Moscow agrees to a truce first
Mirrored - Emil Cosman
