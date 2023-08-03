BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Women Are So Scared!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
24 views • 08/03/2023

Hey Stef, was is the philosophy/origin of penny-pinching? I've been trying to get over it and know it must be in part from my scarcity-mindset immigrant parents, but even though I still save plenty, I'll do things like stay hungry and keep looking if a restaurant menu charges me just 50 cents more than I think their food is worth...


Did you grow up poor?


I feel like you have special sharpness of thought in your recent shows. Is it because of topics or the fact that you're currently writing a book?


Stef can you please share some of the insights of that conversation you had about money with your daughter?


WHY ARE SO MANY PEOPLE AT THE MALL ON WEEKDAYS?


This is something I don’t understand . If you keep talking about Taylor Swift , you’re only giving her more free attention which makes her more money which only makes the issues larger for women …?


Same if you make fun of woman's weight on social media. Women will flock to her rescue by saying the most horrible insults against your appearance they can think of.



Keywords
feminismlovemenwomen
