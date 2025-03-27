BrightLearn - The Mystery of Banking by Murray N. Rothbard

Murray N. Rothbard's "The Mystery of Banking" explores the complexities of the money supply and the modern financial system, tracing its evolution from the Keynesian Era—when fiscal policy dominated economic discussions—to the recognition of money supply’s critical role amid chronic inflation. The book examines the various definitions of money supply (M1, M2, etc.) and debates what constitutes "true" money, highlighting how bank deposits, redeemable for cash, expand the money supply through fractional reserve banking—where banks lend out most deposits, creating new money while risking bank runs. Rothbard delves into the origins of money, from barter’s inefficiencies to the adoption of gold and silver due to their durability and divisibility, and explains how central banking, like the Federal Reserve, aims to stabilize the system but can also fuel inflation by printing money. Inflation’s uneven effects, as seen in Germany’s 1920s hyperinflation, demonstrate its destabilizing consequences. The book concludes by proposing alternative monetary systems, such as the gold standard or free banking, arguing that understanding money’s mechanics is essential for economic stability and reform.





