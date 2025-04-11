© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Video Source: https://rumble.com/v68nb2v-actor-exposes-cancer-breakthrough-suppressed-by-big-pharma-media-blackout.html
Video & Description Credit To: https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox
Ivermectin & Fenbendazole Cancer Secrets Revealed w/ Dr. William Makis | Media Blackout
Vigilant Fox’s Maria Zee Interviews Dr. William Makis about Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, and other similar medications, which are very effective cancer treatment options that fully treat thousands of people with many types of cancers that he has used with all of his cancer patients to aid them in putting cancer into remission entirely.
