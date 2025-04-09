BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Chris Knight_ Copper Scroll Project_Lost Temple Treasures PT 2
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
10 views • 5 months ago

Many people know about the Dead Sea Scrolls found in 1947, but not about the Copper Scroll found in the same region in 1952, and the struggle to interpret it. Join me as I continue to interview Chris. He’s been a part of the project from the beginning, along with Jim Barfield, the only person who’s ever interpreted the scroll. Help raise the bar of knowledge by telling your friends, family, and church about this project. Begin to pray for the coming time when God will release the strictures put on the dig. Let's support those willing to obey God and do His work.

Hear what was on the scroll, and if they finally know where the temple treasure that was taken out before Jerusalem was invaded, was hidden.

                                                           Like, Subscribe, Share, Comment.

Donate to keep the platforms up at:

 Rinalynn.com








Keywords
prophecychris knighttotal freedomrina lynnthe copper scroll project
