Patience: Kill with a Sword must Die by a Sword

Kill with the Sword, Must Die with the Sword: have patience

The vcast discusses a couple dreams about China Soldiers and the women of Revelation being young and outgunned. Have patience. We discuss potential false flags that are coming and the reveal of gross darkness. But don’t be fooled with false light.

Yuri Bezmenov, a former KGB agent who defected to the West, outlined the four stages of ideological subversion in his 1984 interview. These stages are part of a long-term plan to change the perception of reality of a target population through propaganda, education, and media. Here are the four stages:

Demoralization: This stage takes about 20 years to achieve. The goal is to change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that despite the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country. Perversion, dumb down, gov runs the drugs

Destabilization: In this stage, the subverter does not care about your ideas, the patterns of your consumption, whether you eat junk food and get fat and flabby. It doesn’t matter anymore. This time, and it takes only from two to five years to destabilize a nation, what matters is essentials: economy, foreign relations, defense systems. CV19, Censorship, Voting Fraud with mail in, Open Borders, Divide and conquer

Crisis: It may take only up to six weeks to bring a country to the verge of crisis. This is what will happen in the United States if you allow all the schmucks to bring the country to crisis, to promise people all kinds of goodies and the paradise on earth, to destabilize your economy, to eliminate the principle of free market competition, and to put a Big Brother government in Washington, D.C. with benevolent dictators. Terror Attacks, grid, cyber, invasion, war, attack on bridges etc.

Normalization: Bezmenov warned that the United States was already in the stage of demoralization and was vulnerable to a crisis that could lead to a Marxist-Leninist takeover. He also exposed the role of leftist intellectuals and activists in aiding the subversion process and their eventual fate under a communist regime. Source: https://bigthink.com/the-present/yuri-bezmenov/

What is wild is he talks about killing off people that love Russia that are Leftists. As the dark side of Satan gets called out, the Left will be executed for they know too much and are useful idiots. This is the same playbook as Noahide laws that could be positioned as a white light solution for all the madness like defiling your kids or men in the women’s bathroom.