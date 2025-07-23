BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
7/23/25 TRUMP: ONE NATION UNDER AI!! USA Beast, Treason BHO RICO, Epstein/Black
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1254 followers
7/23/25 President Trump's AI Action Plan creates the Beast System Fast Track, while American's intellectual & data property stolen and our Federal Lands handed over to Silicon Valley Technocrat Corps to build massive AI data centers. Meanwhile, DNI Gabbard doubles down on Treason Conspiracy orchestrated by BHO/HRC/Intelligence Directors. HHS exposes US hospitals organ harvesting & Much More! Prayers are Paramount now, America, as we suit up in God's Armor to be warriors for the Prince of Peace!! We Are FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Trump's White House AI Action Plan:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Americas-AI-Action-Plan.pdf


HHS Targets USA Hospital Organ Harvesting:

https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hrsa-to-reform-organ-transplant-system.html


Martin Armstrong, Economist/Predictive Modeling Expert warns of nuclear war 2026:

https://usawatchdog.com/100-chance-of-nuclear-war-martin-armstrong/


House Oversight Com subpoenas DOJ on Epstein Files held by DOJ:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/just-oversight-subcommittee-votes-subpoena-doj-epstein-files/


House moves to subpoena Clintons on Epstein:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/house-panel-moves-subpoena-clintons-epstein-investigation/


Dane Wigington Geo-engineering mass genocide threat:

https://www.brighteon.com/fe8c5ceb-6613-4f21-a6fd-71f23203ccbc


Spain demanding Mass Deportations:

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/europes-current-economy/spaniards-demand-mass-deportation/


The End of Slavery Online Summit: 7/26- 8/10

Register: https://www.brightu.com


HRC Emails Declassified: Alarming Health Issues during 2016 Campaign:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/declassified-docs-russian-intel-obtained-dnc-comms-hillary/


Pentagon Deepstate Trying to Oust SecDef Hegseth:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/dead-letter-group-military-officers-civilian-pentagon-staff/


Leon Black, CEO Apollo Global Management, funded Epstein pedo-island:

https://www.finance.senate.gov/ranking-members-news/wyden-releases-new-information-on-financing-of-jeffrey-epsteins-operations-by-billionaire-leon-black-seeks-documents-from-trump-administration


Roy Black, Epstein lawyer dies at 80:

https://www.newsweek.com/roy-black-dead-80-jeffrey-epstein-attorney-plea-deal-2102731


Tina Peters WIn! Pray for her immediate release!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/we-live-fight-another-day-federal-court-reopens/

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6wlnky-72325.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899


"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!


