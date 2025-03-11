BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥Moment a Ballistic Missile struck a Cargo Ship flying the flag of Barbados in the port of Odessa this evening - Russia did it
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
164 views • 6 months ago

💥🇺🇦 The moment a ballistic missile struck a cargo ship flying the flag of Barbados in the port of Odessa this evening.

There were reportedly 12 crew members on board. Ukrainians report four casualties: three Syrians and one Ukrainian.

Adding, also about ships from today: 

Ansar Allah have announced the resumption of attacks on Israeli vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas.

This comes in response to Israel's refusal to allow humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
