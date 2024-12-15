BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Τρελοκομείον:Το Τσίρκο του Καλιγούλα
DAIMONES
DAIMONES
4 views • 6 months ago

Περάστε παρακαλώ στο Τσίρκο των δύο παραφρόνων, εδώ επιτρέπονται τα πάντα, όμως, αυστηρώς με επικάλυψη παράδοσης κι ορθοπραξίας. Στο παλιό τσίρκο ο Καλιγούλας διέτασσε τον θάνατο χιλιάδων μαρτύρων. Στο σύγχρονο Τσίρκο του Κορωπίου, η μανούλα-gomenoula και το σκυλάκι της αποφασίζουν να εξοντώσουν πρώτα ψυχικά τα θύματά τους και ύστερα γιατί όχι και σωματικά. Αν δεν τρελαθείτε από τα θαύματα που θα σας κάνουν να μην τους πείτε "αγίους". Ας ελπίσουμε το τσίρκο του Χαζοκαλιγούλα πρώην ιερομονάχου να έχει την τύχη του παλιού, να ερημώσει γρήγορα, να εγκαταλειφθεί από όλους τους εξαπατημένους "προσκυνητές" και η θύμησή του να προκαλεί μόνο γέλια και αποστροφή.

Please enter the Circus of the Two insanes, here everything is allowed, but strictly with an overlay of tradition and orthopraxy. In the old circus, Caligula ordered the deaths of thousands of martyrs. In the modern Circus of Koropi, the mummy gomenoula and her little dog decide to exterminate their victims first mentally and then why not physically. If you're not driven mad by the miracles they perform, don't call them "saints". Let's hope that the circus of the Dumbass ex-priest will have the fate of the old one, quickly deserted, abandoned by all the deceived "pilgrims" and the memory of it will only cause laughter and disgust.

newschurchgreeceheresykoropiefrosynoskalypsodimitriadiillegal cultnikos gegios
