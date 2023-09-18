Make Reparation! Eye of Virgin Sheds Blood on Eve of Feast of the Holy Name of Mary! Srilanka, 2023!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother and Refuge of the End Times
Sep 17, 2023
This miracle took place on the 11th of September at a family home in Sri Lanka and the statue was then moved to the local church for veneration. The weeping of blood is a sure sign of Heaven's call for reparation for sins and sacrilege.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8YaqWWjY90