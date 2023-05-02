Talk About a Confirmation ..The Time to Watch Is Now!! This was ALL Orchestrated !Must Watch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The last 48 Hours have beejn so over the top that it is gonna be a complete Mind Blower ....You Must Watch THIS Video BEFORE The Upcoming TESTIMONY where the Lord God Took me to The ART GALLERY For a Chinati Style Message to the Body of Christ.....PAY ATTENTION" (From Jonathan's original description)************************* *************************
Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
*************************
To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend