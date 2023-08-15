© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump got the final batch of indictments he claimed he needed to ensure victory in 2024.
The more they attack him with politically weaponized government, the more they confirm he was right.
They’ve justified Trump’s retribution.
#Retribution2024
