How To Use Repeater Book

I will be covering the best way to use RepeaterBook.com in order to program your Ham Radios for the UHF/VHF bands. Also will show how to export the data for both uploads to software programs as well as using it in Excel for manual programing purposes.
Key Links:
Repeaterbook.com https://www.repeaterbook.com/index.php/en-us/home