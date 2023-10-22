'Investigation inappropriate' | US refuses to dig deeper on Gaza hospital strike

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Despite the US track record of calling for investigations into incidents across the world, Washington is not so keen to examine the attack on al-Ahli hospital in Gaza with officials saying the information Israel provided is more than enough.
Mirrored - RT