We Are Battling Evil

Hostile Take-Over: Be On The Opposite Side
* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.
* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
* The war is real.
* The enemy is demonic — and evil has a signature.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 25 September 2023
https://rumble.com/v3knecd-shocking-signs-about-the-2024-election-ep.-2095-08252023.html