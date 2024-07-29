Crowdstrike and assassination attempt are Linked

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The full video can be found here:
youtube.com/watch?v=BeLi_bl-fe4
From this Channel:
youtube.com/@erichunley
2024 Sequence of Events:
June 27th -Debate
July 13th -Assassination Attempt
July 19th -CrowdStrike Outage
July 21st -Biden Withdraws
July 22nd -House Oversight on Assassination Attempt
July 23rd -Cheatle resignation
The motive behind the assassination attempt, was very simply, polarization. This indignation of the right will be matched later, by the indignation of the left, when The President and his Vice President are assassinated, probably between October 30, and November 4. This will probably be carried out by a Secret Service Agent. It will probably involve a bomb. They will take a video camera into his house and show the American people that he had a swastika, cross, and pictures of Trump, Alex, Putin. And so, this is "The Day The Music Died", this is 'the day that Democracy died'.