NAZISM IS FROM HELL!
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
69 views • 6 months ago

The arrogant Germanic NAZIS killed 12 MILLION of their 'OWN' CITIZENS!!! Why? Because Nazism is a demonic spirit, that possesses arrogant people, making them want to kill, steal and destroy!

This evil demonic force is AT IT AGAIN… GLOBALLY! The WEF… World Economic Forum are NAZIS… make no mistake about it… and they have killed FAR MORE then they Killed in Nazi Germany @ 80 years ago. They ALL need to be ARRESTED for their massive crimes against Humanity… especially for their roll out of the C19 mRNA Gene altering Bioweapon Injections… which have killed over 20 Million people WORLDWIDE!!! Nazism believes strongly in depopulation which is MURDER of innocent people who just want to live their life! SHAME, SHAME, SHAME on THE EVIL, EVIL, EVIL ‘WEF’ GLOBALIST ELITE NAZIS!!!

NUREMBERG 2.0!!! NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

warnazismbloodshedfrom hellwef are nazisdepopulation bioweapon injectionsthey kill innocent peoplenazis kill innocent peoplenazis love depopulationnazis are haters of mankindnazis are evil
