Melbourne Freedom Rally 21 October 2023 Victoria Market and Return

Part 2 of two videos of the rally on this day. It is longer than the first video because there were many speeches given at Queen Victoria Market. Snippets of what each person said are supplied at the start of this video to give a short summary of the subject matter. After the rally speeches at the Market, the remainder of the video records the return to Parliament House via the Bourke Street Mall.